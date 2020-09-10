Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Down 10.2%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 1,140,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,046,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIOC shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Biocept had a negative net margin of 462.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.34%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Analysts expect that Biocept Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

