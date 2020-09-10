BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 6,714,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 11,762,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $68.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

