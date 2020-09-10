black and white Capital LP Buys New Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

black and white Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000. Servicemaster Global comprises approximately 1.3% of black and white Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,827,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 949,206 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,070,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SERV. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of NYSE SERV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 543,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

