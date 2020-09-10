black and white Capital LP Cuts Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

black and white Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199,400 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises approximately 2.8% of black and white Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. black and white Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Zendesk worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,836 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 17.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 943,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Zendesk by 792.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,978 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zendesk by 35.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after purchasing an additional 721,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 99.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,182 shares of company stock worth $10,179,135 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZEN traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $95.90. 1,134,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,588. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

