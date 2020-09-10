black and white Capital LP Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

black and white Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 236,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Criteo makes up about 0.4% of black and white Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. black and white Capital LP owned approximately 0.38% of Criteo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Criteo by 755.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Criteo by 4.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Criteo stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 196,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,722. Criteo SA has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $752.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

