black and white Capital LP Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

black and white Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. Dynatrace accounts for 0.7% of black and white Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dynatrace by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after buying an additional 1,965,671 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $104,083.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,266,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,481,710.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,123,811 shares of company stock valued at $904,747,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

