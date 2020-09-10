black and white Capital LP Makes New Investment in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

black and white Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000. Etsy comprises about 0.9% of black and white Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $756,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $260,827.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,513,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $141.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.