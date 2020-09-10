black and white Capital LP Makes New Investment in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

black and white Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530,000. Spotify comprises about 4.7% of black and white Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify by 700.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Spotify by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,492. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $299.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.65 and its 200 day moving average is $196.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

