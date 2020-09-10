black and white Capital LP Purchases Shares of 50,600 Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

black and white Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000. Keysight Technologies accounts for 0.8% of black and white Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after buying an additional 4,120,113 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $90.69. 2,403,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,468. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

