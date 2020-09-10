black and white Capital LP Sells 620,800 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

black and white Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,800 shares during the period. Elastic comprises about 5.7% of black and white Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. black and white Capital LP owned 0.45% of Elastic worth $35,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 112.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 700,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $62,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $15,647,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,820.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,076,774 shares of company stock valued at $97,736,390. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.88. 752,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,399. Elastic NV has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $117.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

