Blockpass Price Tops $0.0010 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $163,769.46 and $1,179.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00121033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00235171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.01604361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00176510 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.