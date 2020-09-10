BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:BMPI) Declares GBX 1.40 Dividend

BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:BMPI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.05.
BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Company Profile
