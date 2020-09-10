Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 638.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,587 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984,471 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,043,000 after buying an additional 1,948,073 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $59.08. 7,145,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,488,591. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of -590.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

