Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $357.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,371. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.61.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,316 shares of company stock valued at $225,114,251 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

