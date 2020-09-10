Brokerages Anticipate Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.09). Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 55,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,176. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

