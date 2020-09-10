Brokerages Anticipate Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.09). Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaia.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 55,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,176. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.86.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.
