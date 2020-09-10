Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.77. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of GBCI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 397,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,534. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,931,000 after buying an additional 154,265 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after buying an additional 514,574 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,489,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,448,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after buying an additional 93,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

