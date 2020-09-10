Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report $120.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.90 million and the lowest is $118.68 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $117.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $491.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.56 million to $496.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $435.14 million, with estimates ranging from $418.98 million to $451.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 150,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $20.30.

Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

