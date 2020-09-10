Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Target Price at $3.80

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.79 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

OGI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $223.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.04. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 142.02%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $30,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $127,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

