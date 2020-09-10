BTIG Research Cuts ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target to $34.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price target cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.55% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,153. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 131,562 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 36.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

