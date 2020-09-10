CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

HD stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,749,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,460. The firm has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

