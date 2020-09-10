CAMG Solamere Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.87. 13,414,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,993,629. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $315.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.37.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

