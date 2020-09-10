Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,931,409 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,931,409 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of Comcast worth $219,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,023,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,776,334. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

