Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 498,036 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,681,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,036 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $258,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 845,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,444,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 126,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,808,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,334. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $248.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

