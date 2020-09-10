Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $178,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,007. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,762.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

