Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 374,275 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,048.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,275 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.32% of NetEase worth $176,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,345,000 after acquiring an additional 513,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,811,000 after purchasing an additional 494,506 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $98,940,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 24.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,447,000 after purchasing an additional 234,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 742,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,318,000 after purchasing an additional 221,241 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $12.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $459.52. The stock had a trading volume of 414,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.63. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $252.94 and a 1-year high of $517.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. Research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.17.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

