Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 308,331 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.4% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $633,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.1% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Linde by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,472,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.29. 1,095,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

