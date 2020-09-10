Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758,736 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.48% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $237,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BNS shares. Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,981. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6814 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

