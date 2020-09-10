Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,637,716 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of Citigroup worth $148,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $521,979,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 201.4% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 133.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,276,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,751,377. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

