Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 10,041 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.64% of Illumina worth $347,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 6,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $320,139,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Illumina by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,035,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,790,000 after purchasing an additional 370,233 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Illumina by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,140,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 295,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Illumina by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 377,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 269,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.11. The company had a trading volume of 598,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,797. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.56.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total transaction of $221,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,202 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,329. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.