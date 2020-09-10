Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 29,273 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 4.95% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $476,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.93. 2,619,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.18. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

