Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,108 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $352,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $16.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $543.31. 890,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,688. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $609.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $582.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

