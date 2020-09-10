Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.48% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $463,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 510,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

