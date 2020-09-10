Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 74,911 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,901,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,911 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $548,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,588. The company has a market cap of $387.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average of $144.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

