Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,710,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 4.71% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 277.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 51,285 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 486.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,298,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,410,000 after buying an additional 1,906,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 279.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,475. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

