Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,041,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,219,380 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.87% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $381,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 11,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,788. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 451.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.318 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

