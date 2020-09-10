Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Candente Copper Corp (TSE:DNT) rose 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 252,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 147,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company focuses on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit, and Quebrada Verde prospect located in the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes, Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

