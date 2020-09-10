CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.12

CaNickel Mining Ltd (CVE:CML) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 35600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

CaNickel Mining Company Profile (CVE:CML)

CaNickel Mining Limited, mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011. CaNickel Mining Limited was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

