Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price was up 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 15,868,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 4,361,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.90.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Capri by 657.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
