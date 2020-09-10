Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price was up 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 15,868,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 4,361,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Capri by 657.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

