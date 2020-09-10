CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Holdings Boosted by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,186 shares during the period. CareDx accounts for 5.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 2.72% of CareDx worth $47,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 754.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 267.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CareDx by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $342,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,730.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,847. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.21. 336,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,435. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.00.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

