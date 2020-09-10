Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$189.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CJT. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of CJT stock traded up C$6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching C$169.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$173.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$137.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74. Cargojet has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$195.44.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

