Carry (CRE) Tops One Day Volume of $2.73 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Carry token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.66 or 0.05115562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,040,809,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,626,988,244 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.