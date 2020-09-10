Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 241,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 923,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

CSLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.15 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $177.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 55.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,169,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 67,760 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,601,000. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in Castlight Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 248,842 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Castlight Health by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,031,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Castlight Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,218,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 147,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.