cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Down 7.1%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.21. 909,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,392,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YCBD. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.15).

In related news, Director Bakari T. Sellers sold 10,000 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $34,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of cbdMD by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of cbdMD by 1,663.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 56,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.