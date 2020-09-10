CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Trading Down 4.7%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 7,452,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 9,744,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

CBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 91.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,720,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547,963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at $647,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164,831 shares in the last quarter. 37.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

