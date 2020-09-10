CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock Price Up 9.9%

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.69. 107,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 65,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBTX Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 46.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CBTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CBTX in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

