Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Centene by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Centene by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Centene by 45.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Centene by 48.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $57.10. 2,718,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $1,916,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.