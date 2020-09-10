Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Up 5.2%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.08. 1,289,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,906,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $126,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,261.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 40.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 13.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 157,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 94,156 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cerus by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

