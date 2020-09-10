CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.16

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 350042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEU. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cormark dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.15 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89. The firm has a market cap of $251.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$159.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.58 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

