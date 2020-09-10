ChainX (PCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.74 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00047273 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $32.74 million and $2.17 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 6,677,250 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

