Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $69.78. 412,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 33.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 362,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Chart Industries by 2,735.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 313,546 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 384.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 263,468 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.